Big Country Home Educators ‘thriving’ after surge in students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene co-op that allows home school students to get in-person teaching one day a week is adjusting to a larger workload after seeing a surge in students.

Executive Director of Big Country Home Educators (BCHE) Abby Langley said in August they had a surge of new students because of the pandemic and were “busting at the seams,” but now they are “thriving,” even though the surge is still consistent.

“It doesn’t feel like a struggle this semester,” said teacher Christel Snelson.

“What we’re seeing this year is monthly, it doesn’t slow down. There’s not really a time period where we’re not having new families join or at least ask for information,” said Langley.

Instead of making classes bigger, they have added more courses and are now servicing two different groups of students.

“Those who are doing public school online, and so what they are looking for is more social opportunities and extra curriculars, and then you’ve got the typical home schoolers,” said Langley.

So, they are able to provide events for online public students that their parents don’t want them to miss out on.

“Spelling bee, science fair, history fair, a middle school banquet, prom, field day,” said Langley.

Snelson says having multiple classes to prepare is nothing new.

“Teaching the same class multiple times is actually less work than prepping and having multiple different classes that you teach,” said Snelson.

The biggest challenge for Snelson is getting used to the extra cleaning.

“Working the time in to clean at the end of the class, it’s an extra step and it’s not something that we’re used to doing, but it’s important,” said Snelson.

Langley says that registration is still open for families who are interested and that their greatest need is donations.

To learn how to register for the co-op or to register for extra curricular activities, click here.