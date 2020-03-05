Big Country school district closed Friday due to sickness

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school district will be closed Friday due to sickness.
Hermleigh ISD in Scurry County notified parents Thursday that, “due to a large population of our students being out sick today, we will NOT have school on Friday.”
It’s unknown what illnesses are prevalent in the district, but flu cases have been popping up throughout the region.
The CDC offers the following tips to prevent the spread of flu:
- CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against influenza and its potentially serious complications.
- While there are many different flu viruses, flu vaccines protect against the 3 or 4 viruses that research suggests will be most common. Three-component vaccines contain an H3N2, an H1N1 and a B virus. Four component vaccines have an additional B virus component. (See Vaccine Virus Selection for this season’s vaccine composition.)
- Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.
- Flu vaccination also has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.
- Also, there are data to suggest that even if someone gets sick after vaccination, their illness may be milder.
- Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community. CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October. Learn more about vaccine timing.
- For the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine (inactivated, recombinant or nasal spray flu vaccines) with no preference expressed for any one vaccine over another. (See Types of Flu Vaccines).
- Vaccination of high risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness.
- People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease and people 65 years and older.
- Vaccination also is important for health care workers, and other people who live with or care for high risk people to keep from spreading flu to them.
- Infants younger than 6 months are at high risk of serious flu illness but are too young to be vaccinated. Studies have shown that flu vaccination of the mother during pregnancy can protect the baby after birth from flu infection for several months. Additionally, people who live with or care for infants should be vaccinated.
