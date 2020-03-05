Big Country school district closed Friday due to sickness

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school district will be closed Friday due to sickness.

Hermleigh ISD in Scurry County notified parents Thursday that, “due to a large population of our students being out sick today, we will NOT have school on Friday.”

It’s unknown what illnesses are prevalent in the district, but flu cases have been popping up throughout the region.

The CDC offers the following tips to prevent the spread of flu:

