Big Country school districts receive ‘A-F’ ratings from the TEA

(KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Education Agency released ‘A-F’ accountability ratings for schools and districts for the second time, showing how the Big Country stacks up against the rest of the state.

The ratings grade districts and schools overall and also in individual categories based on student abilities at the end of the year (Student Achievement), the growth of students’ abilities compared to other districts (School Progress), and how well different groups of students are performing (Closing the Gaps).

Abilene ISD received a ‘B’ rating overall, and in the individual categories, the district was given a ‘B’ in Student Achievement and School Progress. They received a ‘C’ in Closing the Gaps.

Factors that contributed these scores include a STAAR performance score of 75%, a college career and military readiness score of 92%, a graduation rate of 90%, a reading and math growth rate of 70%, an English Language proficiency rate of 100%, and more.

AISD held a press conference on their TEA ratings ahead of the release, revealing that four of their campuses received ‘F’s and will need improvement over this next school year.

Here’s how some of the other Big Country Districts fared:

Anson ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

Student Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: B

Baird ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: B

Bangs ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Breckenridge ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Performance: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Brownwood ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Cisco ISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: B

Coleman ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C



Comanche ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: C

Clyde CISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: B

Early ISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: B

Eula ISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: B

Jim Ned CISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: A

Merkel ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: B

Ranger ISD

Overall: C

Student Achievement: C

Student Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C



Roby CISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: A

Student Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: B

Roscoe Collegiate ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: C

Rotan ISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: A

Snyder ISD

Overall: C

Student Achievement: C

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Stamford ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

School Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Sweetwater ISD

Overall: B

Student Achievement: B

Student Progress: B

Closing the Gaps: C

Wylie ISD

Overall: A

Student Achievement: A

School Progress: A

Closing the Gaps: A

To view additional information, including grades for other Big County school districts as well as grades for each individual school campus, visit the Texas Education Agency’s School Report Card portal.

