BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so.

East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High Performing School in Texas.

This means that East Elementary is “among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests,” according to the Department.

61% of students at East Elementary are from socio-economically disadvantaged households and/or single guardian-raised families, so the school works to support each student by providing free breakfast and lunch throughout the school year, as well as bagged food for the weekends and a clothing closet for those who need it. These efforts are all made possible through grants and community partnerships.

A brief description of East Elementary School’s award-winning efforts was provided on the Department of Education website as follows:

“Faith, family, and hard work is the common thread that is woven throughout the EAST Elementary campus. The love and joy that is felt at EAST is the foundation of our success. God has blessed our path, and this is felt the minute you walk through our doors. Culture is a crucial component to academic excellence. It starts at the top and with the heart. It must be modeled daily! All of our students are loved, valued, and held accountable. The EAST way is building relationships and setting high expectations for academics and character. These go hand in hand in creating WINNERS and CHAMPIONS! Our staff believe in the priority of KIDS FIRST.

EAST prides itself in using curriculum and instructional practices that challenge our students to rise above and create confident learners. Our teachers teach with fidelity and engage students in rigorous lessons. Students are held accountable for their learning. These winning ways start in pre-K with reading, writing, math, science, and social studies. Phonemic awareness is a strong component woven throughout our campus. We see the importance of building a strong foundation and growing our readers because READERS are LEADERS.

Our amazing teachers are the reason for the success seen at EAST Elementary. They intentionally commit to provide the necessary tools to make a difference in learning and character. They plan and prepare daily engaging lessons while loving, encouraging, and building relationships with every student. OUR teachers are the true CHAMPIONS AT EAST!!”

Click here for the full list of this years National Blue Ribbon Schools.