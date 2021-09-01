Big Country schools and districts temporarily closing due to COVID-19 and illness

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several schools have closed temporarily for the week in an attempt to combat the increased number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Various school districts across the Big Country and the State of Texas have seen a number of people becoming ill in the schools, thus having multiple people calling out and missing class.

“It’s not something we take lightly,” said Baird Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Tim Little. “A lot of thought went into it, a lot of planning went into it, but we just didn’t see another choice not to keep our kids safe.”

Due to the rising number of absences among students and staff, all Baird ISD campuses will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 1st.

“The trend is not looking good, and we decided to try and get ahead of it because we put the safety of our kids above anything,” said Superintendent, Dr. Little.

Joining Colorado City, which closed all campuses last week. This was followed by Lueders-Avoca posting to Facebook of their closure of this week stating, “deep cleaning and sanitizing will take place throughout all facilities.”

This follows Winters ISD. Superintendent Sean Leamon says it was a group decision to close their high school campus for the rest of the week.

“We want them back in school and the kids miss it and need that interaction. So, we’re going to do our best in keeping everyone safe and healthy as possible,” said Superintendent Leamon.

That appears to be the same goal for district leaders across the Big Country.

“We’re going to keep your kids safe. And we’re going to take whatever steps are needed to keep your kids safe. That’s the first decision we’re going to make and everything else comes after that,” said Superintendent, Dr. Little.

We also spoke with Snyder ISD Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Bland is strongly encouraging his staff and students to wear a mask, but it is not a requirement right now in Snyder.