Brownwood ISD giving all students free meals through the end of 2020

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood ISD will be giving all students free meals through the end of 2020.

Beginning October 1 and lasting through December 31, BISD students will be able to eat lunch at school for free.

These free meals are, “made possible through funding provided by the USDA and the program which helped provide free meals earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit has now been extended to continue helping families and students within the district,” according to a press release.

There is a chance state funding could run out before December 31, and in that case the free lunch program will end early.

Anyone with questions can call the Brownwood ISD Food Service Department at (325)643-5644 ext. 11.

Latest Posts: