ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bonham Elementary School first opened its doors in 1953. 70 years later, it’s welcoming students in for another “meet the teacher” night once again while taking time to commemorate the historic milestone, welcoming in the 2023-2024 school year, and a new generation of Bonham Bulldogs.

“First the teachers return, that’s exciting, and then the kids hit the door and it feels like school again,” said Bonham Principal Kevin Wellborn.

Parents and students arrived at 5:00 p.m. Monday, ready to get some paperwork out of the way and scope out their desks for the year. Staff and teachers eagerly welcomed students back and met the new ones. Teachers told KTAB/KRBC they’re just happy to have noisy hallways once again.

“The laughter and the joy that comes is so much better than just having empty halls… And it’s just so much fun when you tell them who their teacher is, and they’re like, ‘yes! that’s exactly the teacher I wanted,'” AISD elementary Library Supervisor and former Bonham teacher, Beth Pruitt, rejoiced.

Seven years ago, Bonham moved into its newly constructed building, but it still sits on the same campus the original one was built upon. Pruitt said the excitement is just the same today as it was over a decade ago when she began teaching there.

“Bonham is a family. Once you are a Bonham Bulldog, you are a Bulldog for life,” beamed Pruitt.

Principal Wellborn said there’s quite a big legacy to live up to, but he couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to see through this historic milestone.

“Well, there’s a little bit of pressure… But it’s a cool responsibility to have of being the principal and kind of leading the way,” Wellborn added.

Later this year, Bonham will be holding a special event in which former students, teachers, and administration will return to the campus to look back on their years there and celebrate the road ahead for future generations of Bonham Bulldogs.