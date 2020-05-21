CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools

Schoolchildren wait in line to use the toilet in the schoolyard of the Sainte Aurelie primary school of Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The government has allowed parents to keep children at home amid fears prompted by the COVID-19, as France is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world. Authorities say 86% of preschools and primary schools are reopening this week. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & FOX 44) – School officials will have a long checklist to go through before reopening.

The CDC just released its guidelines for reopening schools across the country and includes big changes.

Schools around our region will continue to use remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.

For a full list of CDC recommendations click here.

