BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & FOX 44) – School officials will have a long checklist to go through before reopening.
The CDC just released its guidelines for reopening schools across the country and includes big changes.
Schools around our region will continue to use remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.
For a full list of CDC recommendations click here.
Latest Posts:
- Kansas sextuplets graduate high school during coronavirus pandemic
- Victoria’s Secret closing 250 stores across U.S. and Canada
- ‘You need to leave’: Costco employee asks customer refusing to wear mask to go
- CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020