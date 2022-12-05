ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD school board members are continuing their discussion about reconfiguring the number of campuses, and for the first time, the idea of having three high schools was in the mix.

At the workshop ahead of Monday night’s board meeting, Abilene ISD staff said they are going to make what they’re calling a “soft recommendation” for the district to have 10 elementary campuses, 3 intermediate campuses, and 3 middle schools.

This means that 3 of AISD’s current 13 elementary school campuses would be transformed into new intermediate campuses for 5th and 6th grade students, and one of the district’s current 4 middle school campuses would close.

Those in favor of the structure change say that this could be more efficient for the social and emotional development of students.

Nothing has been set in stone, and the recommendation will be made in front of school board members Monday night.

During the same discussion, Abilene ISD staff also threw out the idea of having three high schools in town, with Abilene High and Cooper High being larger and the third would be a smaller school housed in a current middle school.

However, that is just an idea and not officially part of the reconfiguration plan at this time.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates following the school board meeting.