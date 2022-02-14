ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Did you know that there are about 1,200 students in Abilene that are classified as homeless? The AISD Homeless Liaison Closet provides necessary supplies for these students, and they are now in dire need of clothing.

“It’s neat to see them excited about getting to come and getting to pick out some clothes,” says Elizabeth Gray, the community relations specialist at Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union and closet volunteer.

The volunteers have been working to make the Homeless Liaison Closet look just like a store.

“For them to just come in and not be sorting through random racks but its organized,” says Linsey Green, Homeless Youth Program chairman for the Junior League of Abilene and closet volunteer.

Why are they doing this? Because Darrin Cox, homeless foster care liaison for AISD, says there are 950 homeless students and 260 foster care students currently in AISD.

“The smallest of gifts can help,” Cox says.

Gray says that she volunteers at this closet because she has, “experienced it firsthand as far as seeing it and having kids live with me.”

Green volunteers because of the impact that the closet has on Abilene.

“I didn’t realize quite the need in our community,” says Green.

Now, the closet is in need of your help.

“In January, with cold weather and everything else,” says Cox, “we really got hit on our jeans, our long pants, sweats, things like that.”

Cox says that a classified homeless student includes students that live in hotels and motels or students that live in cars or temporary housing.

“Homeless student meets our definition of homeless. It doesn’t always meet the homeless hud definition.”

Even if others may turn that student away, Gray says, “Darrin’s not ever going to turn a kid away if they need something. They’re always going to be able to come in and get what they need.”

Green says that it is important to help these students because, “This is our future—our kids.”

So, how can you help? Cox says that they are in desperate need of jeans that are new or lightly used in the following sizes:

Girls Jeans: 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 16

Boys Jeans: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20

They are also in need of men’s boxer briefs in small, medium, and large.

Cox says that they are mainly in need of gift cards to Walmart or Target so that they can purchase specific items that the children need.

To donate, contact Cox at 325-725-3682.