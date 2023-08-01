ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Dallas FBI field office hosted a community awareness event Tuesday morning at Abilene Christian University (ACU) to showcase their equipment, capabilities, and technology that Abilene FBI agents can utilize.

The FBI operates 56 field offices in major cities throughout the United States with 12 resident agencies in Texas including Lubbock, San Angelo, and Abilene.

Chad Yarbrough is the special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas division. He told KTAB/KRBC, “We have everything from task forces to just a sharing of intelligence, and so, being able to partner with them and have individuals work in our space to address all of our priority threats, especially when it comes to violent crime, drug trafficking and areas that affect our communities so much.”

The Abilene Police Department, along with the ACU campus police, partner with the Dallas FBI to assist with major federal crimes including drug and human trafficking, cybercrimes, narcotics, and crimes against children.

The Abilene Assistant Chief over Investigations, Craig Jordan, added, “We enjoy our partnership with the FBI. They bring a lot to the table to help us out – just different resources and different avenues that we may not have, so it’s a great partnership.”

There was an opportunity to tour a crime scene van, an armored vehicle, and a mobile command post vehicle at the presentation at ACU’s Moody Coliseum. These tools are used for communication during events like terrorist attacks and natural disasters.