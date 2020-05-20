H-E-B to host virtual grad party for class of 2020, chance to win money

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In a press release, H-E-B announced a virtual graduation party will be held online to honor the class of 2020, both high school and college.

H-E-B said this is a way to make the seniors in the Lone Star State feel special, and added dozens of special guests have been invited to virtually attend the event as well sweepstakes to give away $100,000 in Visa gift cards, according to the press release.

The virtual graduation will take place Wednesday, May 20 on H-E-B’s Youtube channel starting at 7 p.m., and will finish with a musical performance from Grammy-award winning artist Maren Morris, which can only be viewed live, according to the press release.

The press release also said appearances from Chuck Norris, famous celebrity Texans, some San Antonio Spurs, the Astros and the Texans can be expected.

