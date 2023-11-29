HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hamlin Collegiate ISD and one of its students were highlighted this month at the National Apprenticeship Week event at Cisco College, bestowing the student with a rather prestigious title.

At the National Apprenticeship Week event hosted by Collegiate Edu-Nation (CEN) at Cisco College, Hamlin CISD and Edu-REACH student Joey Cook was honored for his support in “promoting, expanding, and diversifying Registered Apprenticeship Programs.”

Also during this event, Joey was accepted by the US Department of Labor as an Apprentice Trailblazer.