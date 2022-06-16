ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin Simmons University is hosting social skills groups throughout the summer for children with autism, ADD, or ADHD.

During the school year, children with autism are usually able to develop their social skills, but according to Rachel Goulet, Clinical Operations Manager for the Houston-Lantrip Center, these skills can regress throughout the summer.

For 3 years, HSU has created these groups, designed to help children who struggle with social skills to develop.

“Social communication and functional communication is a hugely important thing for individuals as they grow up,” says Goulet. “You know, being able to communicate with anyone whether it be a friend, a co-worker, just any kind of peer or supervisor or anything like that is so important.”

Services are provided two days a week for three hours, and there are a few spots available for children between the ages of 10-14.

If you are interested in applying for your child to attend these groups, call the Houston-Lantrip Center at (325)670-1005.