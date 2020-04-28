Haskell High School to hold in-person graduation in May

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Haskell High School will be holding in-person graduation in May.

The Class of 2020 will get to walk in a ceremony at the football field the morning of May 22, 2020.

All participants and attendees will be subject to social distancing protocols. Students and their families will be receiving more information on what that entails soon.

Each student will be given six admission tickets, and no one will be allowed to attend the ceremony without a ticket and face mask.

Both Abilene and Wylie ISDs decided to reschedule graduation, moving their Class of 2020 ceremonies to July.

All schools in the State of Texas were ordered to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

