ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Are you a teacher in need of supplies? Global Samaritan is inviting local teachers to its Teacher Resource Supply Room event Wednesday.

Supported by Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, Global Samaritan said, “Teachers are one of our most valuable resources,” and wishes to provide the following tangible support:

Desks

Chairs

Curriculum

Library books

Classroom supplies for every grade level

Global Samaritan cited a study wherein a teacher may spend $750 out of their own pocket to prepare their classrooms and provide supplies for their students every year.

“Teachers Federal Credit Union, Global Samaritan is proud to help alleviate that burden,” said Global Samaritan in a release.

On Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., teachers can schedule an appointment to shop for their classrooms by either calling Global Samaritan at (325) 676-9991.Global Samaritan also takes donations throughout the year.

This event does feature hundreds of items free to teachers, but will also have other supplies available for purchase.