Howard Payne University announces tuition freeze for 2020-2021 school year

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Howard Payne University has announced a freeze of tuition rates from the 2019-20 academic year extending to the 2020-21 academic year.

The freeze represents HPU’s continuing commitment to provide affordable and Christ-centered higher education of the foremost quality to its students and their families.

“Our administration understands the significant financial commitment that attending college represents for students and their families,” said Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president. “We hope this tuition freeze will financially assist our students and provide stability for them going into the new academic year.”

Applications are being accepted for the spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.

