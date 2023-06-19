ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even though school is out for the summer, many parents and their children are looking ahead to the fall when class returns. Parents who like to have more control over what their children are learning are considering the home-school option versus public school.

Abilene home school co-op, Big Country Home Educators (BCHE), told KTAB/KRBC there has been an influx in students over the past few years, first because of the pandemic. Now, parents are becoming more aware of the benefits of home-schooling their children and are considering the option.

Jenna McKnight has been home-schooling her five children in grades 4 to 12, for almost 18 years.

“We’ve always home-schooled, and I’ve had friends that kind of gave me a hard time about home-schooling when everyone else was sending their kids to pre-school or kindergarten… Some of those same moms are now coming to me going, ‘how do I start with this? We’re kind of nervous about things that we’re seeing in the public school and are looking for other options,'” detailed McKnight.

Around 550 students were enrolled in home education programs through BCHE, many traveling up to two hours to attend certain classes like science labs, and extracurriculars like dance and physical education.

When it comes time for home-school students to apply for college, BCHE Executive Director, Abby Longley said some admission offices prefer it.

“Colleges love home school kids. They kind of grow up learning in a more college format,” Longley explained. “There’s a lot more done on their own time. They’re expected to manage their time really well, so they tend to do very well in college.”

Parents can also teach their students at a pace that is suitable for them, and they have the flexibility to create their own schedule.

Big Country Home Educators will be holding three informational sessions in June, July, and August. Follow this link to learn more about the option and attend a meeting.