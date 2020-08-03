KTAB & KRBC to broadcast special on back-to-school procedures

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In an effort to ensure parents are prepared for the back-to-school season, the news division of KTAB and KRBC is proud to announce a community conversation to be aired this week.

Back to School, a Community Conversation will air on KTAB at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and on KRBC at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. The special broadcast will also stream on BigCountryHomepage.com on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The broadcast will be an in-depth conversation with Abilene and Big Country school officials on the plan to either keep kids safe in the classroom or efficiently learning at home.

The town hall will feature questions submitted to KTAB and KRBC on social media. Answering questions and concerns will be Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light, Jim Ned CISD Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal and Sweetwater ISD Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard.

“We are proud to partner with these school districts and use all our platforms to help parents understand all their options,” said KTAB Vice President/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “These are unprecented times and our team of journalists continue to work to help the community stay informed.”

The town hall will be moderated by veteran journalists Bob Bartlett and David Bacon from the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene.

Latest Posts: