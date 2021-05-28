Last day for students and its facility at Reagan Elementary School

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After 62 years, Reagan Elementary School is permanently closing its campus. In honor of this “bitter-sweet” celebration, a closing ceremony was held for current and former staff and students.

Because of the generations and the number of family members that have attended this school, you may remember Preston Parker.

“A teacher always loves to see former students and what they’re doing and the contributions they’re making,” Parker explains.

Parker was the former 6th-grade teacher and principal and attended the school’s closing ceremony.

“I’m so proud of all the kids I got to know,” says Parker.

The Abilene Independent School District has voted to permanently close Reagan Elementary due to its low enrollment.

“I’m sad to see it close as a school, but those things happen. After all, a facility that’s 62-year-old is been around a while,” Dr. Young says.

Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young believes this will be a great opportunity for the students.

“They’re going to do a great job and they will assimilate into those campuses, but they will also bring little bits of Reagan Elementary and add them to the culture of those campuses and make them even more special,” says Young.

As the board plans to further the student’s education in the other four Abilene schools starting this Fall.

“They are going on to great things, but great things have happened here as well,” Parker says.

Parker couldn’t be more honored to have serve and being apart the Reagan Rangers.

“I couldn’t have chosen I don’t think a better place, so this was always a goal to be able to teach here,” says Parker.