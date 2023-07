BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Seeing back-to-school signs and supplies? Have your students gotten their class schedule yet? Across the Big Country, classes are preparing to be filled for the 2023-2024 school year.

Below is a list of public school districts in the Big Country (by alphabetical order) with the first day of school, plus links to district schedules:

BROWN COUNTY

Bangs ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Blanket ISD – Thursday, August 17

Brookesmith ISD – Thursday, August 24

Brownwood ISD – Tuesday, August 15

Early ISD – Wednesday, August 16

May ISD – Tuesday, August 8

Zephyr ISD – Wednesday, August 16

CALLAHAN COUNTY

Baird ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Clyde ISD – Thursday, August 17

Cross Plains ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Eula ISD – Wednesday, August 16

COLEMAN COUNTY

Coleman ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Panther Creek CISD – Wednesday, August 9

Santa Anna ISD – Thursday, August 10

EASTLAND COUNTY

Cisco ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Eastland ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Gorman ISD – Monday, August 14

Ranger ISD – Monday, August 7

Rising Star ISD – Wednesday, August 16

FISHER COUNTY

Roby ISD – Thursday, August 17

Rotan ISD – Tuesday, August 8

HASKELL COUNTY

Haskell ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Rule ISD – Monday, August 7

JONES COUNTY

Anson ISD – Monday, August 14

Hamlin CISD – Monday, August 7

Hawley ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Lueders-Avoca ISD – Tuesday, August 8

Stamford ISD – Wednesday, August 16

KNOX COUNTY

Benjamin ISD – Monday, August 14

Knox City-O’Brien ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Munday CISD – Wednesday, August 16

MITCHELL COUNTY

Colorado ISD – Wednesday, August 9

Westbrook ISD – Monday, August 14

NOLAN COUNTY

Blackwell CISD – Wednesday, August 16

Highland ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Roscoe CISD – Wednesday, August 9

Sweetwater ISD – Wednesday, August 16

RUNNELS COUNTY

Ballinger ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Olfen ISD – Monday, August 7

Winters ISD – Tuesday, August 8

SHACKELFORD COUNTY

Albany ISD – Thursday, August 17

Moran ISD – Monday, August 7

STONEWALL COUNTY

Aspermont ISD – Wednesday, August 16

TAYLOR COUNTY

Abilene ISD – Wednesday, August 16

Jim Ned CISD – Wednesday, August 16

Merkel ISD – Monday, August 7

Trent ISD – Tuesday, August 8

Wylie ISD – Wednesday, August 16