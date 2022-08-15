(KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Education Agency has released their letter grade ratings for districts and schools statewide for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEA ratings judged each district and campus on Student Achievement (measures STAAR test scores, graduation rates, and how prepared students are for post-school endeavors), School Progress (shows how students perform over time and how the district compares to others with similar economically disadvantaged student populations), and Closing the Gaps (measures how well the district is assuring all students are successful).

Big Country Schools are mostly in the Region 14 district, with a few also in Region 15.

Overall, 15 districts in Region 14 received A letter grades, 24 received B letter grades, and 5 received C letter grades.

Highland and Ira ISDs tied for the top score, with an overall average of 95, while Hawley and Abilene ISDs tied for the bottom scores, with an overall average of 75.

Here is a list of all Region 14 schools and their letter grades:

In Region 15, 21 schools overall received an A letter grade, 21 received a B letter grade, 2 received a C letter grade, and 1 received a ‘not rated status’.

Rochelle ISD received the top rating in Region 15 with a 99, followed by Wall ISD with a 97.

Big Country School Districts Ballinger ISD and Blanket ISD were both C letter grades, with a rating of 77 and 75 respectively.

Lohn ISD received the ‘not rated’ status. The TEA clarifies that in accordance with a recently passed Senate Bill, “this Not Rated. . . label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70.”

Here is a list of all Region 15 schools and their letter grades: