(KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Education Agency has released their letter grade ratings for districts and schools statewide for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TEA ratings judged each district and campus on Student Achievement (measures STAAR test scores, graduation rates, and how prepared students are for post-school endeavors), School Progress (shows how students perform over time and how the district compares to others with similar economically disadvantaged student populations), and Closing the Gaps (measures how well the district is assuring all students are successful).
Big Country Schools are mostly in the Region 14 district, with a few also in Region 15.
Overall, 15 districts in Region 14 received A letter grades, 24 received B letter grades, and 5 received C letter grades.
Highland and Ira ISDs tied for the top score, with an overall average of 95, while Hawley and Abilene ISDs tied for the bottom scores, with an overall average of 75.
Here is a list of all Region 14 schools and their letter grades:
|Highland ISD
|A / 97
|Ira ISD
|A / 97
|Gustine ISD
|A / 95
|Jim Ned CISD
|A / 94
|Wylie ISD
|A / 94
|Cross Plains ISD
|A / 93
|Eula ISD
|A / 93
|Rotan ISD
|A / 93
|Paint Creek ISD
|A / 92
|Comanche ISD
|A / 91
|De Leon ISD
|A / 91
|Haskell CISD
|A / 90
|Lueders-Avoca ISD
|A / 90
|Stamford ISD
|A / 90
|Aspermont ISD
|A / 90
|Clyde CISD
|B / 89
|Baird ISD
|B / 89
|Sidney ISD
|B / 89
|Cisco ISD
|B / 89
|Westbrook ISD
|B / 89
|Blackwell CISD
|B / 89
|Gorman ISD
|B / 87
|Anson ISD
|B / 87
|Colorado ISD
|B / 87
|Breckenridge ISD
|B / 87
|Texas College Preparatory Academies
|B / 87
|Merkel ISD
|B / 87
|Rising Star ISD
|B / 86
|Rule ISD
|B / 86
|Hamlin Collegiate ISD
|B / 85
|Roscoe Collegiate ISD
|B / 85
|Sweetwater ISD
|B / 85
|Snyder ISD
|B / 85
|Albany ISD
|B / 85
|Eastland ISD
|B / 84
|Roby CISD
|B / 83
|Loraine ISD
|B / 81
|Trent ISD
|B / 80
|Throckmorton Collegiate ISD
|B / 80
|Hermleigh ISD
|C / 79
|Ranger ISD
|C / 78
|Moran ISD
|C / 77
|Hawley ISD
|C / 75
|Abilene ISD
|C / 75
In Region 15, 21 schools overall received an A letter grade, 21 received a B letter grade, 2 received a C letter grade, and 1 received a ‘not rated status’.
Rochelle ISD received the top rating in Region 15 with a 99, followed by Wall ISD with a 97.
Big Country School Districts Ballinger ISD and Blanket ISD were both C letter grades, with a rating of 77 and 75 respectively.
Lohn ISD received the ‘not rated’ status. The TEA clarifies that in accordance with a recently passed Senate Bill, “this Not Rated. . . label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70.”
Here is a list of all Region 15 schools and their letter grades:
|Rochelle ISD
|A / 99
|Wall ISD
|A / 97
|Irion County ISD
|A / 95
|Miles ISD
|A / 95
|Christoval ISD
|A / 94
|Crockett County Consolidated CSD
|A / 93
|Mason ISD
|A / 93
|Early ISD
|A / 92
|Sterling City ISD
|A / 92
|Brookesmith ISD
|A / 91
|Bronte ISD
|A / 91
|Nueces Canyon CISD
|A / 91
|Harper ISD
|A / 91
|Olfen ISD
|A / 91
|Sonora ISD
|A / 91
|Comstock ISD
|A / 91
|May ISD
|A / 90
|Santa Anna ISD
|A / 90
|Brady ISD
|A / 90
|Winters ISD
|A / 90
|Schleicher ISD
|A / 90
|Bangs ISD
|B / 89
|Menard ISD
|B / 89
|Junction ISD
|B / 88
|Water Valley ISD
|B / 88
|Robert Lee ISD
|B / 87
|Panther Creek CISD
|B / 87
|San Felipe-Del Rio CISD
|B / 87
|San Saba ISD
|B / 86
|Grape Creek ISD
|B / 86
|Crane ISD
|B / 85
|Texas Leadership Public Schools
|B / 85
|San Angelo ISD
|B / 85
|Brownwood ISD
|B / 84
|Zephyr ISD
|B / 84
|Coleman ISD
|B / 84
|Eden CISD
|B / 83
|Cherokee ISD
|B / 83
|Richland Springs ISD
|B / 81
|Paint Rock ISD
|B / 80
|Rocksprings ISD
|B / 80
|Veribest ISD
|B / 80
|Ballinger ISD
|C / 77
|Blanket ISD
|C / 75
|Lohn ISD
|Not Rated