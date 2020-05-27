Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com

(KTAB/KRBC) – Graduation ceremonies from several local high schools will be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com.

The first ceremony will happen later this week and the final two will be in mid-June.

Livestreams will appear on BigCountryHomepage.com as follows:

Sweetwater High School – May 29 at 8:00 p.m.

– May 29 at 8:00 p.m. Clyde High School – June 5 at 8:00 p.m.

– June 5 at 8:00 p.m. Wylie High School – June 19 at 9:00 p.m.

– June 19 at 9:00 p.m. Jim Ned High School – June 19 at 9:00 p.m.

“Our station have streamed graduations across our area for decades and now that service is more important than ever,” said KTAB General Manager/VP Albert Gutierrez. “We are extremely proud to stream these graduations for those family members who may not be able to attend in person. We are community partners dedicated to telling the Big Country’s story.”

These graduation livestreams are proudly sponsored by the Patty Hanks School of Nursing and Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center.

