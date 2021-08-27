Lueders-Avoca ISD cancels class for next week due to illness

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lueders-Avoca ISD is canceling classes for the next week due to illness.

A social media post created Friday reads, “as we continue to see increasing numbers of students and staff unable to attend school, because of illness, quarantine requirements, or safeguard; the decision has been made to cancel classes and ALL extra-curricular activities for next week.”

There will be no online classwork during this time and these missed days will have to be made up at dates that have not yet been determined.

Thursday, Colorado City CISD made a similar decision to close through September 1 due to illness and absences in their district.