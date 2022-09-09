ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – McMurry is announcing its largest total student enrollment since 2012 for the Fall 2022 semester and total student growth of 7.3 percent over last year’s mark. Large incoming freshmen and transfer cohorts in Fall 2021 and 2022 have contributed to McMurry’s total growth. With a total enrollment of 1,245 students for the fall of 2022, McMurry has achieved its highest enrollment in nine years. The record growth continues McMurry’s momentum as it kicks off the Centennial year on September 22.

“McMurry is ready for an incredible year,” McMurry University President Dr. Sandra S. Harper said. “Despite the hardships we endured through the pandemic, our university remains a valued place of higher education. With all our new campus projects and Centennial events, we are excited to have a full student body to share in the celebrations.”

New majors in communications studies, engineering physics, human health science, and sports leadership and management are attracting new students. An emphasis on STEM degrees and continued success of the nursing program have drawn many students to McMurry. In addition, arts programs like theatre continue to thrive with new projects and productions this year.

“Our institution continues to make sizeable progress towards our enrollment and strategic goals,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Grant Greenwood said. “It is an exciting time to be a War Hawk, and we believe our campus community’s dedication to serving students is reflected in our enrollment success and growth.”

McMurry has also credited its growth to establishing the McMurry Dual Credit Academy and enrolling numerous students from private and public high schools across the state. Online programs such as cybersecurity, nursing, business, and criminal justice; financial aid services like the Community Commitment program, which promised at least 50% of a student’s tuition would be covered by McMurry if a family member or the student worked in a service-based career; and a dedicated faculty and staff have all contributed to enrollment gains.