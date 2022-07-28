MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Merkel ISD is considering making a last minute decision to move to a 4-day week for the 2022-2023 school year.

Thursday night, school board members will make a decision on the proposed 4-day calendar, which includes most Mondays off for students.

The new calendar includes 500 daily minutes of class time, which is a slight increase from the 465 daily minutes that Merkel ISD students attend during a 5-day school week.

This means that if passed, Merkel Elementary students will attended school from 7:40 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Merkel Middle students will attend school from 7:35 a.m. to 4:22 p.m., and Merkel High students will attend from 7:35 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Another change is a sooner start to the school year – the 4-day calendar will begin August 15, instead of August 17, which is the current scheduled start to school. Both calendars have the same holidays and end of school date.

Merkel ISD also wants to assure parents that they will have options to care for students who are too young to stay home on the Mondays they would have off during the 4-day school week.

Staff also says they are going to ensure that students don’t have too much homework as a result of the shortened week.

A poll revealed 2/3 of Merkel ISD parents and teachers are in favor of the 4-day school week, which is why school board members are considering making a last minute change to the calendar Thursday.

The members will make their decision Thursday evening. Click here to view the proposed calendar.

Read the full letter explaining the proposed changes from Merkel ISD Superintendent Joseph O’Malley below:

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide an update once the decision is made.