ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple campuses in Abilene ISD are in need of corrective action due to “findings” from an Intruder Detection Audit.

Intruder Detection Audits are required under Texas Education Law, testing districts around the state to see if unauthorized individuals can gain access to campuses and to show where these campuses can improve safety for students and staff, such as ensuring exterior doors remain locked.

In November’s school board meeting, Director of School Safety and Security Tony Lassetter addressed Abilene ISD’s safety, saying that during Intruder Detection Audits conducted by Region 14 in September and October, there were “findings” at multiple campuses that have prompted Abilene ISD to take corrective action to get in line with Texas education safety standards.

“The audits and any related findings provide the district with the opportunity to create a safer learning environment for both students and staff,” Lassetter explained.

Lassetter says that the School Safety and Security Committee, as well as appropriate school administration, was briefed on the specific nature of the findings, but parents and the rest of the public will not have access to these findings to prevent a further breach of safety.

Both Lassetter and Associate Superintendent of Operations Joseph Waldron said that school safety requires continuous monitoring and updating practices and policies to ensure the safest environment is achieved.

“We take the safety and security of our students and staff seriously,” Waldon told KTAB and KRBC.

Waldron also said that any corrective action made by Abilene ISD in response to the Intruder Detection Audits will be submitted to the state.

