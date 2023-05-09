ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD middle schools will no longer have uniform requirements for the 2023-2024 school year.

During a meeting Monday night, Abilene School Board members unanimously voted to end standardized dress code.

A recent survey of parents, staff, and students revealed only 18% of the participants were in favor of keeping the uniforms, and 76% were either against them or indifferent.

Now, school board members are working toward adopting a dress code in July that will be in the Student Code of Conduct for middle schoolers.

School officials are going to focus on addressing modesty and safety with the new dress code and hope that the absence of standardized uniforms will help parents with the cost and accessibility of clothing their students.

No further information is available at this time.