No phones allowed this year at California high school

(KNTV/NBC NEWS) – A California high school is implementing a new program this year to prevent students from using their cellphones the entire school day. It was launched after San Mateo High School administrators saw a pattern of phones preventing learning.

“We could walk into a variety of classrooms and kids would be on their cell phones anywhere from five seconds checking a text to 30 to 45 minutes at a time,” said Assitant Principal Adam Gelb.

Now each morning students put their phones in a Yondr pouch. It’s sealed with a magnet and they keep it with them.

At the end of the school day, they unseal the pouch using a device.

The cost of the program is $20,000 and is paid for using a grant.

Teachers say they’ve already seen a difference with more attentive students. The students have mixed feelings.

“I think lunchtime it should be allowed it’s your free time to do what you want,” said Kaveela Blackwell

“At first I was skeptical but now I like it because it makes students socialize more amongst each other and teachers say students are talking to each other more rather than being zoned out on their phones,” said Ariana Lacson.