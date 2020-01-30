Nolan County school district closed Friday and Monday due to flu

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Highland ISD in Nolan County is closing due to an increase in flu cases.

District officials say classes are cancelled Friday and Monday because 15% of students and teachers have been absent with the flu this week.

However, basketball games will take place as scheduled.

Last week, Throckmorton Collegiate ISD cancelled classes for three days while they disinfected due to a high number of strep throat and flu cases.

Abilene ISD is also reporting an uptick in the flu, with more than 200 students absent because of illness last week.

