Police respond to rumors about Wylie student getting sick after ingesting sucker from peer at school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police held a press conference Wednesday after a Wylie ISD student was flown to Ft. Worth for a medical issue.

Chief Marcus Dudley explained the incident, saying the 12-year-old student fell ill after school Tuesday night, and her illness may be related to a lollipop her younger sister had received from another student.

The girl’s younger sister exchanged candy with the student then decided to give one of the lollipops she received to her older sister on their walk home from school.

It wasn’t until later that evening when the older sister began feeling ill, eventually getting flown via helicopter to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth.

Police immediately began investigating the incident, testing the candy the younger sister received from the other student.

Investigators currently have no reason to believe the other student meant any harm. Chief Dudley says he and his parents are being cooperative and they say he found the candy he exchanged.

Minutes before the press conference began, Chief Dudley says the girl’s family called and said her medical issue may not be related to ingesting the sucker, though nothing has been confirmed and the test results are still pending.

Chief Dudley decided to address this case with the public out of an “abundance of caution” due to the prevalent rumors on social media that suggest the sucker may have caused the girl’s medical issue.

He says that the social media stir is scaring parents into thinking candy isn’t safe, so he’s reminding everyone to to talk to their kids about eating and drinking things they get from their peers or other random sources.

“It’s important that we encourage parents to talk to their children about not ingesting consumables where it is unknown their origin and that would be the message here,” Chief Dudley says.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.