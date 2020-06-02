Ranger College plans for students this fall, excited about drone program

RANGER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Most of the daily life on campus at Ranger College came to a screeching halt in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things are, however, slowly getting back to normal – or as normal as things can be on the college’s three campuses.

Ranger College officials announced earlier this week they are making plans for a return to face-to-face classes this fall, while also working to ensure a quick and effective transaction to online classes is available should it be needed.

“We remain committed to serve the needs of our students despite unprecedented changes and challenges resulting from COVID-19,” said RC President Dr. William J. Campion. “Our goal is to return to face-to-face classes while maintaining the health and safety of our students as we guide them on the next steps in their academic and career journeys.”

“This is not the atmosphere we envisioned. We anticipate having on-campus classes this fall, and are taking all necessary steps to maintain a safe environment when the regular schedule resumes.”

Classes at all three of RC’s campuses will begin in August.

Ranger College officials, including Campion and Senior Vice President Dr. Jennifer Kent, have been helping establish the processes needed to safely return students to campus since March 16, when most residential students began early checkout from dorm facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak. Non-essential college employees have been working remotely since then, minimizing essential time on campus in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Kent said even though the college plans to restart classes in August, college officials will continue to monitor health concerns stemming from the virus.

“Just as we have creatively worked together to overcome so many challenges thus far, we are committed to remaining diligent in our efforts to safely maintain operations for the Fall 2020 semester,” Kent said. “As they have throughout this crisis, state and federal orders, regulations, and guidance will continue steering our operations. We believe we can accomplish these, even if the days look a little different with social distancing and other protocols.”

One of the programs RC officials are excited about debuting this fall at its Erath County campus in Stephenville is the new Drone Technology course. As part of the program, individuals can learn to operate and become qualified to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s license to operate a drone. Students will also learn how drones can be used in business and industry applications, and drone photography and videography skills.

This course is also designed to prepare operators to successfully pass the remote pilot knowledge test and achieve FAA remote pilot certification.

For more information about taking dual-credit (high school and college) courses, nursing and cosmetology classes, or the drone technology program, call Ranger College at (254) 647-3234.