Rep. Stan Lambert promises education funding at Taylor Elementary ribbon cutting

ABILENE, TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)-Another historic day in the books for Abilene, the official opening of a new school building, a school that Texas House Rep. Stan Lambert graduated from in 1964.

“This has been like a beacon set on a hill,” said Lambert.

Lambert shared his favorite memories as a Taylor Trojan, and told students that they have a legacy to upkeep.

“It’s not so much about the new buildings or technology it’s about these women and men that are teaching you each and every day,” said Lambert.

Lambert says Taylor Elementary is the foundation for students learning.

And he wants to protect their education, something he working toward this current legislative session.

“I promise you this, when I go back to Austin next week, my number one priority is to make sure we continue funding education in this great state the way that we started last session,” said Lambert.

Last legislative session, the House passed HB 3, which granted over 11 billion dollars towards education.

Two billion dollars went to help increase teacher salaries, and 4.5 billion dollars to help improve classrooms.

Lambert also promised to work on a plan for teachers.

“That has sacrificed so much, and really sacrificed in a tremendous way in that last several months,” said Lambert.

To make sure they are taken care of when they are ready to retire.

“We need to make sure we have a strong and stable solvent fund to make sure their retirement is ready for them whenever they decide to step away,” said Lambert.

Lambert is currently in the 87th legislative session for the Texas House and will be working in Austin until May.