School eliminates ‘king’ and ‘queen’ for ‘Homecoming Royalty’ instead

MILFORD, Ohio (KETK) – An Ohio high school has elected two female students as its homecoming royalty instead of having a male king and female queen.

Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller were elected to the top of Milford High School’s homecoming court at Friday’s football game. Both girls were holding scepters instead of wearing crowns.

The school released a statement on Facebook asying they would be using the term “Homecoming Royalty” in the future to “ensure that all students feel included.”

