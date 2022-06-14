ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Homeschoolers who live within Abilene ISD limits are trying to get the district to allow them to participate in UIL sports and other events.
Texas legislators passed House Bill 547 in May 2021, which allows homeschoolers to take part in these league activities with a public school district, provided they meet the same requirements as other students, such as living in the district, making passing grades, and upholding standards of behavior and performance.
Despite the allowance, Abilene ISD has not given homeschoolers the green light to play for their teams, saying they are facing challenges like monitoring grades for homeschoolers, adding expenses, and more.
Wylie ISD, however, has been allowing homeschool students to participate in UIL since HB 547 was passed, and they say these challenges have not posed a huge issue for their district.
House Bill 547, which outlines all the criteria homeschoolers must meet, reads as follows:
|AN ACT
|relating to authorizing equal opportunity for access by
|non-enrolled students to University Interscholastic League
|sponsored activities; authorizing a fee.
|BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF TEXAS:
|SECTION 1. Subchapter D, Chapter 33, Education Code, is
|amended by adding Section 33.0832 to read as follows:
|Sec. 33.0832. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FOR CERTAIN STUDENTS TO
|PARTICIPATE IN UNIVERSITY INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE ACTIVITIES. (a)
|In this section:
|(1) “League” means the University Interscholastic
|League.
|(2) “Non-enrolled student” means a student who
|receives instruction as described by Section 29.916(a)(1) from a
|nonpublic school.
|(b) Nothing in this section may be construed to affect the
|holding in Texas Educ. Agency v. Leeper, 893 S.W.2d 432 (Tex. 1994),
|classifying home schools as private schools. The legislature finds
|that a home school is a private school for purposes of this section.
|(c) Except as provided by Subsection (i), a public school
|that participates in an activity sponsored by the league may
|provide a non-enrolled student, who otherwise meets league
|eligibility standards to represent that school in a league
|activity, with the opportunity to participate in the activity on
|behalf of the school in the same manner that the school provides the
|opportunity to participate to students enrolled in the school.
|(d) A non-enrolled student who seeks to participate or
|participates in a league activity on behalf of a school is subject
|to the following relevant policies that apply to students enrolled
|in the school:
|(1) registration for league activities;
|(2) age eligibility;
|(3) fees;
|(4) insurance;
|(5) transportation;
|(6) physical condition;
|(7) qualifications;
|(8) responsibilities;
|(9) event schedules;
|(10) standards of behavior; and
|(11) performance.
|(e) A non-enrolled student may only participate in a league
|activity for the school in the school district that the student
|would be eligible to attend based on the student’s residential
|address. A non-enrolled student who seeks to participate in a
|league activity on behalf of a school shall be required to establish
|minimum proof of residency acceptable to the district in the same
|manner as an applicant to attend a school in the district under
|Section 25.001.
|(f) The parent or person standing in parental relation to a
|non-enrolled student is responsible for oversight of academic
|standards relating to the student’s participation in a league
|activity. As a condition of eligibility to participate in a league
|activity during the first six weeks of a school year, a non-enrolled
|student must demonstrate grade-level academic proficiency on any
|nationally recognized, norm-referenced assessment instrument, such
|as the Iowa Test of Basic Skills, Stanford Achievement Test,
|California Achievement Test, or Comprehensive Test of Basic Skills.
|A non-enrolled student demonstrates the required academic
|proficiency by achieving a composite, core, or survey score that is
|within the average or higher than average range of scores, as
|established by the applicable testing service. For purposes of
|this subsection, a school district shall accept assessment results
|administered or reported by a third party.
|(g) A non-enrolled student’s demonstration of academic
|proficiency under Subsection (f) is sufficient for purposes of that
|subsection for the school year in which the student achieves the
|required score and the subsequent school year.
|(h) After the first six weeks of a school year, the parent or
|person standing in parental relation to a non-enrolled student
|participating in a league activity on behalf of a public school must
|periodically, in accordance with the school’s grading calendar,
|provide written verification to the school indicating that the
|student is receiving a passing grade in each course or subject being
|taught.
|(i) A non-enrolled student is not authorized by this section
|to participate in a league activity during the remainder of any
|school year during which the student was previously enrolled in a
|public school.
|(j) The league may not prohibit a non-enrolled student from
|participating in league activities in the manner authorized by this
|section.
|(k) With respect to a non-enrolled student’s education
|program, nothing in this section shall be construed to permit an
|agency of this state, a public school district, or any other
|governmental body to exercise control, regulatory authority, or
|supervision over a non-enrolled student or a parent or person
|standing in parental relation to a non-enrolled student beyond the
|control, regulatory authority, or supervision required to
|participate in a league activity.
|(l) Subject only to eligibility requirements under this
|section for a non-enrolled student to participate in a league
|activity:
|(1) the curriculum or assessment requirements,
|performance standards, practices, or creed of the education program
|provided to a non-enrolled student may not be required to be changed
|in order for the non-enrolled student to participate in a league
|activity; and
|(2) for a non-enrolled student participating in an
|education program on January 1, 2021, the education program
|provided to that student may not be required to comply with any
|state law or agency rule relating to that education program unless
|the law or rule was in effect on January 1, 2021.
|(m) Notwithstanding any other law, a non-enrolled student
|who participates in a league activity under this section is subject
|to the immunization requirements and exceptions of Section 38.001
|in the same manner as a public school student.
|SECTION 2. This Act applies beginning with the 2021-2022
|school year.
|SECTION 3. This Act takes effect immediately if it receives
|a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house, as
|provided by Section 39, Article III, Texas Constitution. If this
|Act does not receive the vote necessary for immediate effect, this
|Act takes effect September 1, 2021.