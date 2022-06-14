ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Homeschoolers who live within Abilene ISD limits are trying to get the district to allow them to participate in UIL sports and other events.

Texas legislators passed House Bill 547 in May 2021, which allows homeschoolers to take part in these league activities with a public school district, provided they meet the same requirements as other students, such as living in the district, making passing grades, and upholding standards of behavior and performance.

Despite the allowance, Abilene ISD has not given homeschoolers the green light to play for their teams, saying they are facing challenges like monitoring grades for homeschoolers, adding expenses, and more.

Wylie ISD, however, has been allowing homeschool students to participate in UIL since HB 547 was passed, and they say these challenges have not posed a huge issue for their district.

House Bill 547, which outlines all the criteria homeschoolers must meet, reads as follows: