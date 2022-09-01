ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student.

The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members involved on off-campus administrative leave.

Abilene police and Child Protective Services then began investigating alongside AISD, and the staff members directly involved with the restraint are now no longer employed at the district.

“The protection of our children and staff is our top priority and we are committed to providing a safe and secure place for everyone in AISD to work and go to school,” a statement from Abilene ISD explains. “The district takes these situations extremely seriously.”

Police did confirm their Special Victims Unit is investigating this incident, which involved a student and two employees. APD will forward their evidence to the District Attorney’s Office, who will decide if these employees will face criminal charges.

“The Department and AISD believe that the safety of the students is the priority. For this reason, the investigation will be thorough,” a statement from APD reads.

