ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All Big Country students and parents are invited to attend the 15th annual Abilene Independent School District (AISD), Abilene Education Foundation (AEF) and Technical School fair.

The fair is on Monday, September 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Lift (2034 Quantum Loop).

According to a press release from AISD, there will be around 50 colleges and community organizations in attendance.

Follow this link to register and receive a barcode that will send contact information and interests when scanned by a college representative. This way, students can have more face-to-face time with each organization or college representative, rather than having to fill out a card at each booth.

Those interested can reach out to Kate Ashby, AEF COOL Counselor, at (325) 677-1444, extension 3729.