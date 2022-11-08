ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Of the 26 books a group of Abilene Citizens requested to be removed from public library shelves, 2 titles and a series are the only ones being considered for possible reclassification from the young adult section to the adult section.

During the November 11th meeting, the board tabled their vote on what to recommend to city council to give the board members more time to review the material. However a resolution was read that the board would have voted on. The books requested for removal and actions suggested but not voted on by the board are as follows:

Young adult books to be reclassified into the adult section A court of Thorn and Roses (5 book series) by Sarah J. Maas Damsel by Elana Arnold Flamer by Elana Arnold

Young adult books shelved appropriately necessitating no action The moon within by Aida Salazar Foul is Fair by Hannah Capin Sold by Patricia McCormick Yolk by Mary H. K. Choi

Adult books shelved appropriately necessitating no action The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut QueeR: A graphic history by Meg-John Barker & Jules Scheele Red Hood by Elana Arnold Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston You Too? by Janet Gurtler

Books only available electronically necessitating no action My Body is Growing: A guide for 4 to 8 year olds by Dagmar Geisler Bumped by Megan McCafferty Burned by Ellen Hopkins Crank by Ellen Hopkins Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison What Girls are made of by Elana K. Arnold

Adult graphic Novel to be relocated from Mockingbird Branch to Main Branch The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Books requested for removal that are not owned or proffered by the APL Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov



A group of self proclaimed concerned Abilene Parents, Grandparents, and Citizens was present at the meeting addressing the Board during the meetings public comment section. Some reading excerpts from the books in question.

“The library is no place for our kids to learn about things like this,” said Ryan Goodwin of Protect ABI families.

Excerpts containing explicit sexual, violent, and racially charged passages were read aloud by members of the group.

“Dropping to his knees, he struck her several times in the face…He cut it short and snatched his genitals out of the dry harbor of her vag*na. . .he had to explain to him the difference between colored people and nig**rs,” Eric Bengs read aloud these passages from various books in question in succession before the board.

One citizen read an excerpt from a book not on the requested list, The Bible, in attempts of drawing parallels to other books in the library deemed morally acceptable while still containing graphic imagery and wording.

“Ezekiel 23:20 There she lusted after her lovers whose genitals were like that of donkey’s. And whose emission was that of horses…but that’s from a book that I’m going to teach to my children because I’m a Christian and with my guidance I’m going to teach them what’s happening in that book,” said Concerned parent Andreelynn Stephens.

Arguments were waged ranging from personal suggestion to the clinical effects of early exposure to perceived adult material in minors.

“If the gay trans community wants to educate others regarding their sexual preferences, they are free to start their own libraries and book stores in this free society,” Former librarian and concerned citizen Carolyn Walden said.

“Some of our most deviant people who are in prison for the rest of their lives having killed were exposed to pornography at a very young age,” said Concerned citizen Jay Miller.

A vote was not held to decide how the board would recommend to city council regarding the books though before reading the suggested actions the board did state in part.

“The current collection reflects the dignity viewpoints needs and interests of our citizens in accordance with the overall demographics of the city of Abilene not just a perceived majority,” said Chairman of the Advisory board Clint Buck.

A subsequent meeting will be held to vote on the issue at a date to be determined. Until action is taken, the books in question have been removed from shelves.