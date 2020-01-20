Throckmorton Collegiate ISD closed due to sickness

THROCKMORTON CISD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Throckmorton Collegiate ISD is closed through Wednesday due to sickness.

Class is cancelled, “to let germs die down as we do a deep disinfect of classrooms,” a social media post states.

District officials say 22% of students were absent Monday, an increase from the prior week.

Both flu and strep throat has been reported among the sick students, so the campus will be heavily cleaned and disinfected for the next two days.

Hospital grade flu-bombs will be used, followed by cleaning all hard surfaces and spraying soft surfaces with disinfectant.

School will resume as scheduled Thursday morning

