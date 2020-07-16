TWC awards $50,000 Skills Development Grant to Western Texas College in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Workforce Commission awarded Western Texas College (WTC) a Skills Development Fund Special Initiative Grant for $50,000. The renewable grant allows the College to offer workforce training and skills to the unemployed and employers.

Many employers in WTC’s ten-county service area who operate essential services or businesses that have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 will qualify for the grant. WTC’s service area for the grant includes the counties of Borden, Dickens, Fisher, Jones, Kent, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry and Stonewall.

“Training is a very broad category,” said Margo Mitchell, Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Western Texas College.

“Training can be classes we already offer like Commercial Driver License, welding, and computers, or it can be training customized for the business.”

Mitchell added that the College has the resources to create specific training for employers either online or in-person. Any business that would like to diversify or expand their workforce or one that is experiencing difficulty hiring skilled employees can benefit from this grant.

The College can also offer funding for businesses that provide on-the-job training.

“We have courses developed right now for hospitality workers, housekeepers, and food service workers. In the near future, we plan to offer OSHA Health and Environmental Safety training for industrial workers, emergency preparedness and first aid training, and healthcare occupations such as phlebotomy and home health aides.”

Online courses will also be available for high-demand occupations in the region.

The Skills Development Fund is Texas’ premier job-training program providing local customized training opportunities for Texas businesses and workers to increase skill levels and wages of the Texas workforce. The Texas Workforce Commission administers funding for the program.

Success is achieved through collaboration among businesses, public community and technical colleges, Workforce Development Boards, and economic development partners.

“This is a golden opportunity for businesses and the unemployed in our area to get the training they need at little to no cost,” Mitchell noted.

Employers and unemployed people interested in applying for training should contact Mitchell at College on the Square, Western Texas College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education arm.

