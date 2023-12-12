ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene schools are slated to become STEM campuses as part of a new program that’s going to bring big changes to the district.

Abilene ISD decided to take part in the System of Great Schools program through the State beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, with hopes of boosting the district’s academic performance.

The program has been monitoring individual campuses all semester to try and identify changes that could help accomplish that goal.

One of the first changes to be enforced will be transitioning both Ortiz Elementary School and Mann Middle School into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) campuses.

This will allow students within Abilene ISD to get on a STEM education track all the way from elementary school through high school.

It’s currently unclear what exactly the transition will look like, but staff at each campus has been notified, and Abilene ISD has applied for a grant to implement the plan.

Other changes will take place within Abilene ISD as the System of Great Schools program continues to monitor data from campuses district-wide.

