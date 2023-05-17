EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eula ISD will see some major improvements to various facilities, all thanks to voters who approved a $24 million bond for the district earlier this month.

Eula ISD told KTAB/KRBC Wednesday, that it’s been 25 years since it last sought a bond for major improvements to campuses.

The Board of Trustees called the $24 million bond for the May 6 election.

“With our growing tax base, this became a real good time to take it to our voters and we were, of course, pleasantly surprised,” Assistant Superintendent Josh Fostel with Eula ISD explained. “Every two out of three voters, 67% voted for our bond. So, it just says a lot about our community and their investment into our public school.”

Some of the proposed improvements include a new secure entrance at the high school, and improved parking and traffic circulation.

Supt. Tim Kelley also addressed some of the top priorities that the bond will cover:

“As our community has grown, we needed to address some classroom spaces and those kinds of things. I think the safety and security of our students is our number one priority, and the bond was primarily focused on that and some updates that we needed on our facility,” said Supt. Kelley.

Other proposed improvements include new baseball and softball facilities, a renovated agriculture facility, and a new multimedia center for the junior high and high schools.

As for a proposed tax increase, residents could see a potential annual impact of $120 to $420 dollars annually. Fostel added, “Our district tax base is growing rapidly. It more than doubled last year, and so, as that goes higher, it lessens the tax burden on the people.”