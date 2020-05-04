Wylie ISD announces 2020 Top Graduates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has announced their 2020 Top Graduates.
This year’s valedictorian is Kobe George, and the salutatorian is Lillian Saterbak.
The following students have been named Top Graduates and will be honored during the graduation ceremony, which is set to take place at the Bulldog Football Stadium Friday, June 19:
