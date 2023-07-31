ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a year of planning, Wylie ISD will officially launch their “Pup Academy” Day Care program for district employees this 2023-2024 school year.

Wylie’s Assistant Superintendent, Tommy Vaughn, said he realized there was a need for childcare for employees after interviewing an expecting mother who was having difficulty finding a day care program in Abilene.

First year Wylie employee and mother, Haley Herrera, told KTAB/KRBC the childcare program added an extra incentive to accepting a job in the district.

“I know when I interviewed, I was like, ‘if I can’t get childcare then I wouldn’t be able to work here because I know the wait lists are like two years in Abilene.’ I think it’s great for employees in being so close and knowing who my children are with, and if they have an issue, I can run right over,” praised Herrera.

The cost of the program is taken out of participating employees’ paychecks monthly.

“We tried to make the cost reasonable,” Vaughn explained. “That’s another factor, is the cost of day care. What we’ve come up with is about $200 to $250 a month less than what our understanding the going rate is.”

Many of the necessary items needed for the Pup Academy, like books and educational toys, were donated by members of the Abilene community.

“The only thing that the school district had to purchase was this changing table. Virtually everything else you see in the room was donated by the community,” added Vaughn.

Vaughn also told KTAB/KRBC the Pup Academy is sharing a campus with preschoolers, and its kindergarten class will move in with the first and second graders at Wylie West Elementary School.

The program has hired 15 employees and will open their doors next week for about 60 children, ranging from infant to four years old.