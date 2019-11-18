Wylie ISD official named to Texas School Safety Center Board

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie ISD school official is one of eight educators appointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board.

This week, Governor Greg Abbott named Assistant Superintendent Craig Bessent and seven others to serve on the board.

Bessent has been with Wylie ISD for several years now, providing direction as the district became one of the first in the nation to implement the Texas School Marshals Program, which provides special training to undisclosed faculty and staff who are armed and ready to protect students against threats.

He traveled to Washington D.C. to give perspective on this program and was also a part of Governor Abbott’s roundtable on school safety last year.

Bessent’s biography provided by the Governor Abbott’s office is as follows:

Craig Bessent of Abilene is the assistant superintendent with Wylie Independent School District in charge of school operations, school safety, and security. He is a Texas School Marshal and a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of Pupil Transportation, and Combined Law Enforcement of Texas. Additionally, he volunteers as a board member of Abilene Crime Stoppers, View Caps Water District, and Abilene Emergency Operations. Bessent received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education from Texas Tech University and a school superintendent certification form Abilene Christian University.

His term on the Texas School Safety Center Board will expire in February 2020.

