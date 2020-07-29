Wylie ISD releases plan for return to school, outlines in-person and online requirements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has released their plan for the return to school next month, including requirements for in-person and online learning.

School is set to begin August 21, and parents will have the option to choose between two education plans: traditional in-person instruction and online classes.

Campuses will be disinfected more frequently for those attending school in person, and all staff and students in grades 4-12 will be required to wear masks. Masks for grades 3 and younger will be optional.

Online learning will be a little different than what students experienced in the spring. Scheduled and flexible learning times will be available, but students must be logged on 5 days a week and have access to WIFI and an internet-capable device. Students who can’t access a device will be able to rent one from Wylie ISD.

Students who are learning virtually in grades 7-12 will be able to participate in extracurricular activities if they meet attendance, practice, and other guidelines implemented by the UIL.

Campus life will also change due to COVID-19, including increased sanitizing, social distancing in the cafeteria and gym, and staggering when students are released from school.

Grades that receive instruction from more than one teacher will remain in one central location while the teacher change classrooms, and during extracurricular activities, social distancing and online performances will be utilized as much as possible.

85% of Wylie ISD families plan for their students to attend class in person, and 15% plan for their students to attend online, according to a recent survey of parents.

The full plan for Wylie ISD’s 2020-2021 school year can be found in the document below:

