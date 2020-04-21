Wylie ISD sets new date for 2020 graduation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has set a new date for their 2020 graduation.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for May 22, has been moved to Friday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m.

District officials chose the date after surveying Senior parents for preference.

Graduation will take place at the Wylie Bulldog Stadium underneath the stadium lights.

Prior to graduation, a Senior Night Open House will take place at the high school Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This gives seniors a chance to say goodbye to their teachers and the Wylie high campus. Families are welcome and refreshments will be served.

“We know that these are hard times for our Seniors and their families but know that we are thinking about you and we are working to celebrate YOU and the time that you have been a Wylie Bulldog,” Wylie ISD says in a message to seniors.

All Texas schools were mandated to close for the rest of the 2019-2020 year under an order instated by Governor Greg Abbott in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If the new plans for graduation also change due to COVID-19, Wylie ISD will notify parents.

