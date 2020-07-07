Efforts underway to save natural gas pipeline; environmental fight looms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction was halted by a lawsuit which ended two weeks ago when the U.S. Supreme Court said the project could go forward.

Then suddenly on Sunday the project’s partners, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, announced they were pulling the plug. But the next day billionaire investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire-Hathaway stepped in to buy much of the project’s assets.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is hoping the pipeline and its 17,000 construction jobs will be revived.

“They made those purchases, because that tells us they see an uptick on the horizon. So, we’re optimistic they are going to be here. We’re in the process of welcoming them to West Virginia, and making outreaches to the company,” said Brian Dayton, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Even if it isn’t, the state has the Mountain Valley Pipeline still under construction, along with the Rover Pipeline, and Mountaineer Express Pipeline, to draw on its huge natural gas reserves.

Meanwhile, environmentalists who challenged the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are prepared to do it again — they continue to push alternate energy.

“West Virginia needs to get into the clean energy, renewables game, or we’re going to miss out. And there are so many opportunities for job creation in that sector, that I’m afraid that if we don’t make some major changes, and shifts in our thinking now, we’re going to be left behind,” Angie Rosser, of the environmental group West Virginia Rivers

There is still talk of building natural gas storage hub facilities as a means for distribution, but so far those plans — remain just plans.

“Industry leaders say liquid natural gas and other by-products can be distributed by river barge, rail and truck. By they say those methods come with a much higher cost, and a lower rate of volume, than a pipeline,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.