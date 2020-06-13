Eight shot and wounded outside San Antonio bar after group denied entry, police say

(NBC) – Eight people were shot outside a San Antonio bar late Friday after a group was turned away because they were already inebriated and one of them returned with a rifle, police said.

No one died in the shooting that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET) and all the victims are stable, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told a news conference in the Texan city.

He added that officers were looking for the shooter.

The group, which is believed to have comprised two men and two or three women, had been denied entry by doorman because they were already inebriated, McManus said.

One of the men claimed to be “a UFC fighter from California,” McManus said, adding that officers were looking to identify the group and to find the shooter.

It was not clear whether the man is affiliated with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The group walked away, and the man got a “long rifle” from the car, walked back and opened fire, McManus said.

There were not many witnesses because the shooting happened at the parking lot, McManus said. The bar that the group was denied entry to was identified as REBAR.

McManus said “there were a lot of shots fired” but he did not immediately know how many rounds were fired.

All of the victims transported themselves to the hospital.

The most seriously hurt of the eight was someone who was shot in the back, McManus said. Five women and three men between the ages of 23 to 41, were struck, he added.

Bars in San Antonio were allowed to reopen in late May after being closed due to restrictions because of the coronavirus epidemic, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.