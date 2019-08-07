El Paso Congresswoman Escobar declines President Trump’s invitation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) said she declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to join him when he visits El Paso on Wednesday.

The president’s second visit to El Paso this year follows Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart. Patrick Crusius, 21, allegedly shot and killed 22 people and injured at least 24, while allegedly targeting Hispanics.

In a Facebook post, Escobar said she requested a phone call with the president was told he was too busy to talk.

“My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others,” she wrote. “The domestic terrorist who came to El Paso to kill innocent people had his sights set on Hispanics and immigrants. He took 22 lives, injured more than two dozen.”

Escobar went on to say that she declined Trump’s invitation because she refused to be “an accessory.” Instead, she plans to visit with El Paso residents.